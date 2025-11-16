Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $485,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock worth $28,294,038. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $234.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. CIBC increased their target price on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

