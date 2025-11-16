122,701 Shares in Alumis Inc. $ALMS Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Alumis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the second quarter valued at $4,198,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial increased its position in shares of Alumis by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 387,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 248,202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in Alumis by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alumis in the first quarter valued at about $305,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alumis in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alumis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of ALMS opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -1.33. Alumis Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

