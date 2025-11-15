Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Amphenol in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $3.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $133.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.13. Amphenol has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $144.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 122.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 57,133 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at $58,403,360.30. The trade was a 45.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $11,283,200.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,423,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,486,462 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

