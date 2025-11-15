TruFin (LON:TRU) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

TruFin plc (LON:TRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114 and last traded at GBX 114. 586,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 205,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50.

TruFin Trading Up 4.1%

The firm has a market cap of £112.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

TruFin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TruFin plc provides niche lending, early payment services, and video game publishing in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Short Term Finance, Payment Services, Publishing, and Other. The company also engages in provision of distribution finance products, and invoice discounting; early payment programme, payment control, and market insight services; publishing of video games; and investment activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TruFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.