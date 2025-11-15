TruFin (LON:TRU) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

TruFin plc (LON:TRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114 and last traded at GBX 114. 586,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 205,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50.
The firm has a market cap of £112.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.
TruFin plc provides niche lending, early payment services, and video game publishing in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Short Term Finance, Payment Services, Publishing, and Other. The company also engages in provision of distribution finance products, and invoice discounting; early payment programme, payment control, and market insight services; publishing of video games; and investment activities.
