Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 1,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 13,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF in the third quarter valued at $131,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.