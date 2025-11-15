Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 1,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 13,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.56.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF
About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF
The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.
