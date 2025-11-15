Select Medical Q4 EPS Estimate Decreased by Zacks Research

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Select Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Select Medical’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.240 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SEM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Select Medical from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $17.00 price objective on Select Medical in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

NYSE SEM opened at $13.08 on Friday. Select Medical has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,755,298 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $296,515,000 after buying an additional 270,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,316,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $222,378,000 after acquiring an additional 603,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,197,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,731,000 after purchasing an additional 207,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Select Medical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 55,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 80,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

