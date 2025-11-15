Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.50 and last traded at GBX 12.60. Approximately 387,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 532,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.

Power Metal Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.92. The stock has a market cap of £14.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Power Metal Resources (LON:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Power Metal Resources

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

