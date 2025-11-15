Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Stock Price Up 10.9% – Here’s What Happened

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Free Report) shot up 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 1,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 15,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 10.9%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
