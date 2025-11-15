Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The business had revenue of $211.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 524,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,732.99. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 4,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $148,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 60,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,265. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 152,575 shares of company stock worth $5,241,561 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 403,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 151,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

