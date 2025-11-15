OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research set a $24.00 price target on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUT opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. OUTFRONT Media has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OUTFRONT Media

In related news, EVP Mark Emilio Bonanni sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $79,961.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $80,814.60. The trade was a 49.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep Viii Gp Llc sold 8,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $151,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,913,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983,462.78. This trade represents a 48.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 162.1% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,486 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,414,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 46,052.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 41,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth $7,086,000.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.