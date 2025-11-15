Novartis AG $NVS Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,632 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Novartis by 21.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Cfra set a $126.00 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cfra Research upgraded Novartis to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $131.16 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The company has a market cap of $277.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

