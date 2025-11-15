NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Shares Down 6.6% – Should You Sell?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.6280 and last traded at $0.66. 453,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,045% from the average session volume of 39,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7064.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.6%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.26.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM); and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP-1 receptor and glucagon receptor dual agonist, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.