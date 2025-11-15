Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NTKI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Russell 2000 combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.