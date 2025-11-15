Mizuho Cuts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $24.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim set a $43.00 price objective on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($11.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($14.01). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 91,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

