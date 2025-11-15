Matthew Jacobson Sells 31,810 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 31,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $6,366,453.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, November 10th, Matthew Jacobson sold 404,306 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $80,699,477.60.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Matthew Jacobson sold 107,648 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $13,995,316.48.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $73,111,566.48.

On Monday, August 25th, Matthew Jacobson sold 59,965 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $7,711,499.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Matthew Jacobson sold 49,123 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $6,484,727.23.

Datadog Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $185.01 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $201.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 596.81, a P/E/G ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average is $137.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on Datadog from $149.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.