MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.4444.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Mizuho set a $254.00 price target on MasTec in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $218.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $571,170.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,388.03. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $2,004,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,930,869.56. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,013 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in MasTec by 4.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in MasTec by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $224.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

