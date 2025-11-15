JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.1786.

JELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 119.0% during the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.69. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.38). JELD-WEN had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 19.28%.The business had revenue of $809.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. JELD-WEN has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

