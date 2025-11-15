IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 337 and last traded at GBX 343. 318,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 773,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 410 to GBX 430 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 425 to GBX 450 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IntegraFin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 433.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 352.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 339.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

