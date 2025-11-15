Insider Selling: Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Insider Sells $9,159,000.00 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $9,159,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 14th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $9,249,000.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $8,733,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, John Colgrove sold 95,300 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $5,725,624.00.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 206.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The firm had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 53.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 26.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $81.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.65.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

