Insider Selling: Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Director Sells $11,189,267.34 in Stock

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) Director Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $11,189,267.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,679.08. The trade was a 53.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chase Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Chase Carey sold 81,006 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,334,707.34.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $90.12 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average of $90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWONA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 6.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 28.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

