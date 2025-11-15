HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of WPRT Q4 Earnings

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WPRT. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on WPRT

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 38,018 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,371,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.