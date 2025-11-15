ESR-LOGOS REIT (OTC:CGIUF) Trading Up 32.4% – Here’s Why

ESR-LOGOS REIT (OTC:CGIUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 32.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.49. 546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

ESR-LOGOS REIT Stock Up 32.4%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.80.

About ESR-LOGOS REIT

ESR-LOGOS REIT is a leading New Economy and future-ready Asia Pacific S-REIT. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006, ESR-LOGOS REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties in key gateway markets. As at 31 December 2023, ESR-LOGOS REIT holds interests in a diversified portfolio of logistics properties, high-specifications industrial properties, business parks and general industrial properties with total assets of approximately S$5.1 billion.

