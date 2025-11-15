CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,676 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

CWS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $204.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.37. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.