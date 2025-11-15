CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,156 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

CWS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 29.3% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Stryker worth $100,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Stryker by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,500 shares of company stock worth $184,803,065. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $392.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.37.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $362.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.96 and a 200 day moving average of $381.15. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

