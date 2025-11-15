Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $93,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $756.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $754.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $686.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

