Contrasting Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) & Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $10.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Essex Property Trust pays out 78.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Essex Property Trust and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 1 12 7 0 2.30 Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $292.53, suggesting a potential upside of 14.95%. Given Essex Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Essex Property Trust is more favorable than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust.

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 45.46% 14.70% 6.46% Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust 52.90% 6.73% 3.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.86 billion 8.80 $741.52 million $13.16 19.34 Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust $440.33 million 5.07 $429.28 million $3.09 14.72

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives. Our three-tiered and distinct brands: Boardwalk Living, Boardwalk Communities, and Boardwalk Lifestyle, cater to a large diverse demographic and has evolved to capture the life cycle of all Resident Members. Boardwalk’s disciplined approach to capital allocation, acquisition, development, purposeful re-positioning, and management of apartment communities allows the Trust to provide its brand of community across Canada creating exceptional Resident Member experiences. Differentiated by its peak performance culture, Boardwalk is committed to delivering exceptional service, product quality and experience to our Resident Members who reward us with high retention and market leading operating results, which in turn, lead to higher free cash flow and investment returns, stable monthly distributions, and value creation for all our stakeholders. Boardwalk REIT’s Trust Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN.

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.