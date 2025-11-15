Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 25,120 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 25,120 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corvex Management LP grew its stake in Illumina by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,829,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,841,000 after buying an additional 2,129,449 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 361.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $165,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,093 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 11,714.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,882 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $92,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 51.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,960,385 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $155,537,000 after acquiring an additional 667,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Illumina by 115.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,408 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $109,665,000 after purchasing an additional 614,973 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $120.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.84 and a 200 day moving average of $95.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $153.06.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other Illumina news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

