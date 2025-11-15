Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 151,307 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,307 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Hercules Capital worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 147.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 36.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.95. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.95 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 51.46%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on HTGC

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 78,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,978.79. This represents a 8.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.