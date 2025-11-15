Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 19,516 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the first quarter worth about $623,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 368.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in TKO Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,459,000 after buying an additional 611,233 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in TKO Group during the first quarter valued at $6,977,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 734,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $203.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,961. This represents a 16.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total value of $1,792,046.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 118,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,309,563.04. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,557 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,723. 61.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Price Performance

NYSE TKO opened at $183.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99 and a beta of 0.72. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.59 and a 1-year high of $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.72.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKO. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on TKO Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on TKO Group from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

