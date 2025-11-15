Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 100,528 Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $12,191,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,571,000 after acquiring an additional 656,872 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,692 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tetra Tech

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.