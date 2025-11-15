Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 338,746 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. $AVAH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 103.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,746 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $50,477,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,692,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 552.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 353,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 299,726 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 145.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 263,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 156,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 12.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 810,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

AVAH opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 2.04. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $450.53 million for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 143.55% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 362,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,714. This represents a 80.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 1,251,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $11,267,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,292,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,635,083. This trade represents a 6.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,597,968 shares of company stock valued at $293,381,712 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVAH. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

