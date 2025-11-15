Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.87 Million Position in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,735 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SentinelOne worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,450,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,357,000 after buying an additional 1,071,866 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 247.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.6% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 107,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 501.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 284,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 237,267 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 54,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $989,589.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,398.74. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $207,421.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 579,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,116.83. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 481,090 shares of company stock worth $8,637,206 over the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.17 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

