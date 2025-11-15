Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 1,047.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,637 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth about $500,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.