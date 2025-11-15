Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings Inc $EIG

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,243 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Employers worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,814,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Employers by 7.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,067,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,082,000 after purchasing an additional 70,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 611,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,989,000 after purchasing an additional 46,793 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Employers by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Employers by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 35,626 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIG. Zacks Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Employers in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Employers presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Employers Stock Up 0.0%

Employers stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29. Employers Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.71). Employers had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Employers Holdings Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

Insider Transactions at Employers

In related news, EVP Michael Pedraja purchased 5,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $203,995.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 17,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,314.70. The trade was a 44.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

