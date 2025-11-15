Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 194,309 Shares of Upwork Inc. $UPWK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 456.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,309 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Upwork worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 364.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,351,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,836,000 after buying an additional 4,199,244 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $22,079,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Upwork by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,237,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,701 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,660,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,713,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $16.48 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Upwork had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 31.63%.The company had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Upwork has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In related news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $167,266.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 218,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,471.80. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 10,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $199,879.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886.20. This represents a 96.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,282 shares of company stock worth $2,826,602. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

