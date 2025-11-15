Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R Acquires 566,758 Shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 566,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.82 per share, for a total transaction of $18,034,239.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,960,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,042,855.44. The trade was a 3.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 400,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $12,808,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 390,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $11,910,600.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 333,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.69 per share, with a total value of $10,219,770.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 228,573 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $7,686,909.99.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 180,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $6,039,000.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 12,327 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $418,501.65.

On Friday, August 22nd, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 34,626 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,156,854.66.

On Thursday, August 21st, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 250,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $8,040,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 297,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,486,180.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 135,641 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $4,396,124.81.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 5.8%

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.570-2.670 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 156,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $240,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $127,290,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,819,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 227,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

