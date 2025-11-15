Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $602,000 Stake in Diageo plc $DEO

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,132 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Diageo Trading Down 1.7%

Diageo stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $132.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $103.85.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.