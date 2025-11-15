Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 11,793 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,665 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 289,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 58,291 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $2,691,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth $1,022,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 484,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,444,000 after buying an additional 47,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,901,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,213,000 after buying an additional 161,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 29.81%.The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.97%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,960.15. The trade was a 8.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,700 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $52,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,218.83. This represents a 32.25% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 4,353 shares of company stock valued at $134,888 over the last ninety days. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

