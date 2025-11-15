Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 57,442 Shares of Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,442 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of Cactus worth $25,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 113.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 131.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 21.4% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.28. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.89 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 15.86%.The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $420,307.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,156.16. The trade was a 47.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

