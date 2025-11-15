Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,077 Shares of Griffon Corporation $GFF

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Griffon worth $25,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 118.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter valued at about $53,994,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at about $3,828,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 667,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 59,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Price Performance

NYSE:GFF opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28. Griffon Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.92 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GFF

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.