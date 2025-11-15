Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,077 Shares of Griffon Corporation $GFF

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Griffon worth $25,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 118.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter valued at about $53,994,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at about $3,828,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 667,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 59,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
Griffon Price Performance
NYSE:GFF opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28. Griffon Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.92 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GFF
Griffon Profile
Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Griffon
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.