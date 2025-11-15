Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,295 Shares of Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Insperity worth $25,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 1,095.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $563,983.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 428,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,247,491.98. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall Mehl purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.25 per share, with a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,214.75. This trade represents a 8.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 521.74%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

