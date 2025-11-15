Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Worthington Enterprises worth $26,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 61.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 33.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WOR opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Endres acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 95,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,057,995.80. The trade was a 11.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

