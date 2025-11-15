Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,866,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $28,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 9,036.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:DEI opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $250.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.73 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 633.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.