Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Banc of California, Inc. $BANC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797,082 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,426 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of Banc of California worth $25,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Banc of California by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,453,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,192,000 after buying an additional 2,495,043 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 18.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,942,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,119 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,280,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,121,000 after purchasing an additional 887,497 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 22,771.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 817,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 813,850 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,634,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,575,000 after purchasing an additional 757,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In related news, insider Hamid Hussain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,305.96. This trade represents a 23.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.75. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Banc of California had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $315.66 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

