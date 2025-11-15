Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Trading 8.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

