Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 134,804 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,700. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $78.92 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aptiv from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aptiv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

