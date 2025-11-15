American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.5714.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $478.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.75 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 206.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,220,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,132,000 after buying an additional 821,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,366,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 616,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,321,000 after acquiring an additional 88,358 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

