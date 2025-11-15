Altimmune FY2025 EPS Estimate Increased by HC Wainwright

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Altimmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Altimmune Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ ALT opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 20.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $435.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.01.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 62.63% and a negative net margin of 438,730.03%.The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 108.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

