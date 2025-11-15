Acadia Realty Trust $AKR Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $25,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,582,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,307,000 after buying an additional 485,394 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,912,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,076,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,444,000 after purchasing an additional 649,459 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,060,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,159,000 after buying an additional 87,978 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.78 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

