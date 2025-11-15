AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Holdings Trimmed by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 480.6% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE ABBV opened at $232.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.79 billion, a PE ratio of 110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 524.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.